Bryant hits 7 3-pointers as BYU cruises past Portland 97-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Elijah Bryant hit seven 3-pointers and posted a career-high 39 points as BYU routed Portland, 97-78 for its 20th win of the season in the penultimate West Coast Conference game for both schools Thursday night.

A sophomore transfer from Elon who sat out 10 games due to injury, Bryant’s previous high for a single game was two 3-pointers, a feat he matched five times this season. He topped that feat in the first three minutes and added a fourth before halftime.

Bryant hit 10 of 17 from the field, including 7 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc, and was a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line. Eric Mika added 19 points and Braiden Shaw grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Cougars (20-10, 11-6) built a 51-34 advantage by halftime.

Gabe Taylor had 18 points to lead Portland (10-20, 2-15).

BYU plays its regular season finale in Spokane against No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.