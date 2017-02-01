Brunson helps No. 4 Villanova hold off Providence 66-57

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 4 Villanova held off Providence 66-57 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series from the Friars.

Josh Hart added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 8-2 Big East), who led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Providence turned up its defensive pressure and made a late run.

A long 3-pointer by Providence freshman Alpha Diallo cut the deficit to 59-57 with just more than two minutes left and brought the crowd to its feet.

The Friars had a chance to get closer after Brunson was called for traveling with just under a minute remaining and the Wildcats up by four. But the sophomore guard stole the ball on the other end and completed a three-point play that put the game out of reach.

Diallo had 18 points for Providence (14-10, 4-7), which was coming off a big road win at Marquette but has lost three of four.

The Wildcats never trailed. Kris Jenkins opened the game with a 3-pointer and Villanova ran out to an early 9-2 lead.

The Friars tied the game at 16 after a behind-the-back pass from Diallo to Kalif Young and trailed just 32-29 after a tip-in by Emmit Holt just before the halftime buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The defending national champions beat the Friars by 10 points at home less than two weeks ago and have won in Providence each of the last four seasons. The Wildcats are 3-2 as visitors in conference play this season, and half their remaining eight games are on the road.

Villanova’s senior class of Hart, Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds is 118-15 during their careers, the most wins by a single class in program history.

Providence: The Friars came in shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and hit 13 3-pointers in the first meeting with Villanova. They were just 4 of 17 on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Villanova: The Wildcats head back home to host St. John’s on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center, then return to campus next Tuesday to face Georgetown at the Pavilion for the first time since 2006.

Providence: The Friars have a full week off before traveling to New Jersey to face Seton Hall next Wednesday.