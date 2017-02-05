4:24 pm, February 6, 2017
Bruner, No. 23 Arizona State women turn back Oregon 68-63

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 4:24 pm 02/05/2017 04:24pm
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sophie Bruner scored 17 points and No. 23 Arizona State used a 7-0 surge in the middle of the fourth quarter to end a four-game losing streak with a 68-63 win over Oregon on Sunday.

Sabrina Haines started the run with a 3-pointer at the 6:13 mark, putting the Sun Devils up 57-55. It was the 14th lead change to go with 12 ties. Bruner made a jumper and Quinn Dornstauder, who struggled with her shot all day, had a layup that made it 61-55 with 3:45 to go.

Ruthy Hebard ended the Ducks’ 5½-minute drought with 1:36 to go but Haines drilled another 3, the Sun Devils’ season-high-matching seventh, at 36 seconds. After a 3 from Oregon’s Morgan Yaeger, who had nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, ASU made four free throws in the final 20 seconds.

Haines hit 4 of 5 from distance and scored 14 for the Sun Devils (15-8, 6-6), who had three losses to top-13 teams during their skid. Dornstauder, who makes 49.5 percent from the field and 56 percent from the line, made 2 of 11 shots and 3 of 12 free throws but grabbed eight rebounds.

Maite Cazorla had 17 points and Sabrina Ionescu 16 for the Ducks (15-9, 5-7).

