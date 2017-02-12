12:17 am, February 12, 2017
Brownridge, Santa Clara use strong 2nd half to beat Pacific

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 12:08 am 02/12/2017 12:08am
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jared Brownridge had 26 points on Saturday night and Santa Clara shot 61 percent in the second half to pull away for a 64-47 win over Pacific.

Santa Clara opened the second half with 10 straight points and weathered Pacific’s response — a 9-2 run to get within 39-36 — before steadily pulling away the rest of the way.

Nate Kratch added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Ndumanya had seven points and 14 rebounds for the Broncos (14-13, 8-6 West Coast Conference).

The Tigers (9-18, 3-11) trailed for most of the first half but Keshon Montague’s half-court buzzer-beater tied it 27-all.

Anthony Townes had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, who took 16 more attempts from the field than Santa Clara but made three less — 19 of 61 compared to 22 of 45.

The Broncos also outscored the Tigers 15-1 at the foul line.

