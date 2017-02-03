12:54 am, February 3, 2017
Brownridge, Santa Clara beat Portland 60-45

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:21 am 02/03/2017 12:21am
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jared Brownridge had three 3-pointers and 17 points and Santa Clara held Portland to 16 second-half points for a 60-45 win on Thursday night.

KJ Feagin added 14 points, Matt Hauser scored 13 and Emmanuel Ndumanya had seven points to go with 10 boards. The Broncos (13-11, 7-4 West Coast Conference) have won three of four heading into a visit to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Santa Clara scored five points while Portland had an eight-minute scoring drought in the second half and led 52-39 on Brownridge’s layup with 3:28 left.

Gabe Taylor and Jazz Johnson had 10 points each to lead Portland, which made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Santa Clara made 9 of 19 from long distance.

The Pilots (9-14, 2-9) have lost their last eight, five coming since leading scorer Alec Wintering suffered a season-ending knee injury against San Francisco on Jan. 19.

