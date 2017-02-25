Browning, Elmore combine for 51, Marshall edges Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stevie Browning and Jon Elmore combined for 51 points and Marshall held on down the stretch to defeat Charlotte 93-89 on Saturday.

Marshall’s guard tandem has combined for 22 games of scoring at least 20 points each this season. Browning found his shooting touch after a stretch of four games where he either scored fewer than 10 points or didn’t play at all. Elmore has reached double figures in every game this season.

Charlotte, which trailed by 14 in the first half, had rallied into a 54-41 lead early in the second. Browning and Elmore did the heavy lifting with nine of Marshall’s 11-1 run, cutting the gap to 55-54 with just under 15 minutes left.

The Thundering Herd (16-13, 9-7 Conference USA) led by as many as seven before Charlotte (12-15, 6-10) made its stretch run, twice whittling the lead down to two points in the last 55 seconds. Anthony Vanhook and Andrien White each scored for Charlotte to make it a two-point game, but both times Marshall answered with two free throws.

Vanhook scored 21 and White 18 for the 49ers.