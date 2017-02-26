12:41 am, February 26, 2017
Brown jumper gives Loyola Marymount 67-66 win over Pacific

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:36 am
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Brown sank a jumper with 26 seconds remaining to give Loyola Marymount a 67-66 win over Pacific on Saturday night in a regular-season finale for both teams.

Brown got a high screen on the wing, cut it back inside and hit a shot from the right side of the free throw line.

The lead changed hands seven times in the final 4:23.

Brown sank a 3-pointer early in the second half to give the Lions a 41-40 edge with 14:39 to play. They held a slim edge until Pacific tied it at 57 on a Jack Williams 3-pointer with 5:59 to go, then went on top 60-57 on a Ray Bowles 3-point play.

Stefan Jovanovic added 15 points for the Lions (15-14, 8-10 WCC) and Petr Herman added 10.

Pacific went ahead midway through the first half and held the lead to take a 34-29 advantage into the break.

Anthony Townes scored 22 points to lead the Tigers (10-21, 4-14). Williams and Bowles added 14 points apiece.

