Brooks helps No. 13 Oregon hold off Arizona State 71-70

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 1:32 am 02/03/2017 01:32am
Oregon's Jordan Bell, left, Dillon Brooks and Dylan Ennis celebrate Oregon taking the lead, as Arizona State's Torian Graham leaves the court for a timeout in the closing minutes of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, including the last 12 of the game for No. 13 Oregon, and the Ducks escaped with a 71-70 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night.

Brooks hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:32 to play for Oregon (20-3, 9-1 Pac-12), which trailed 60-59 before its preseason All-America took over in the final 3 minutes.

Jordan Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks, who outrebounded the Sun Devils 40-30. Oregon made 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half.

Shannon Evans II led Arizona State (10-13, 3-7) with 28 points and Tra Holder had 17.

