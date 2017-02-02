Brantley’s late layup, free throw gives Charleston 67-66 win

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley completed a 3-point play in the final seconds and College of Charleston upset the Colonial Athletic Association’s leader North Carolina-Wilmington 67-66 on Thursday night.

The win moved Charleston (18-6, 9-2) into a first-place tie with UNC-Wilmington (20-4, 9-2).

Denzel Ingram hit a jumper to give the Seahawks a 65-64 lead with 21 seconds left. Brantley was fouled on the ensuing layup. He made the layup and the free throw for a 67-65 lead with eight seconds left. Ingram missed a 3-point attempt but UNCW’s Chris Flemmings was fouled as he came away with the rebound. He made the first free throw but missed the second and Charleston escaped with the win.

Grant Riller led the Cougars with 22 points; Nick Harris added 16 and Joe Chealey chipped in 15 for Charleston.

C.J. Bryce had 21 points, hitting 8 of 10 from the floor, for UNC-Wilmington.