Bradley holds off Drake, 79-72, to stop 6-game losing skid

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 20 points and Donte Thomas added 19 with nine rebounds as Bradley held off a late charge to beat Drake 79-72 on Saturday to halt a six-game losing streak.

Bradley sprinted to a 41-23 halftime advantage and was up 62-47 midway through the second period. The Bulldogs had a 6-0 run late, capped by a T.J. Thomas dunk, to close to 69-63. Thomas added two free throws later to cut the margin to 70-65 with 2:36 remaining. Graham Woodward drilled a 3-pointer to close to 77-72 with 24 seconds left.

Brown made 14 of 15 free throw attempts. JoJo McGlaston added 11 points and Koch Bar chipped in 10 for Bradley (9-16, 4-8 Missouri Valley). Jayden Hodgson had a career-best seven assists.

Drake, which started the season 1-12, is 6-7 in its last 13 games.

T.J. Thomas led the Bulldogs (7-17, 5-7) with 10 points and 13 rebounds.