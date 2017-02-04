4:46 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Bradley holds off Drake,…

Bradley holds off Drake, 79-72, to stop 6-game losing skid

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:23 pm 02/04/2017 04:23pm
Share

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 20 points and Donte Thomas added 19 with nine rebounds as Bradley held off a late charge to beat Drake 79-72 on Saturday to halt a six-game losing streak.

Bradley sprinted to a 41-23 halftime advantage and was up 62-47 midway through the second period. The Bulldogs had a 6-0 run late, capped by a T.J. Thomas dunk, to close to 69-63. Thomas added two free throws later to cut the margin to 70-65 with 2:36 remaining. Graham Woodward drilled a 3-pointer to close to 77-72 with 24 seconds left.

Brown made 14 of 15 free throw attempts. JoJo McGlaston added 11 points and Koch Bar chipped in 10 for Bradley (9-16, 4-8 Missouri Valley). Jayden Hodgson had a career-best seven assists.

Drake, which started the season 1-12, is 6-7 in its last 13 games.

T.J. Thomas led the Bulldogs (7-17, 5-7) with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Bradley holds off Drake,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball