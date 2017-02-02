5:16 am, February 4, 2017
Boykins drains 5 treys as Louisiana Tech defeats W. Kentucky

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:19 pm 02/02/2017 10:19pm
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jacobi Boykins returned from a one-game suspension to score 25 points, 19 in the first half, and Louisiana Tech broke a two-game skid with a 76-67 win over Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

Boykins, who was ejected after an on-court scuffle last week and then suspended for a game, was 10-for-15 shooting with five 3-pointers — his most since mid-December — and the Bulldogs were 11 of 20 from 3-point range. Omar Sherman added 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Erik McCree 14 points with a quartet of 3-pointers.

Louisiana Tech (15-8, 7-3 Conference USA) bounced back after two straight losses — the fight-marred game with UAB and then to Middle Tennessee. Louisiana Tech is a half-game back of UAB and three behind Middle Tennessee in the C-USA race.

Justin Johnson led Western Kentucky (11-12, 5-5) with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Junior Lomomba added 13. The double-double was Johnson’s third straight, eighth this season and 18th career.

NCAA Basketball
