Boyce, McCarthy lead San Francisco past Loyola Marymount

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 1:27 am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ronnie Boyce had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Matt McCarthy had his fourth double-double of the season and San Francisco beat Loyola Marymount 74-64 on Saturday night.

McCarthy scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Stefan Jovanovich’s layup trimmed LMU’s deficit to 59-57 with 5:53 to play, but McCarthy’s putback sparked a 13-2 run capped by Remu Raitanen’s 3-pointer that made it 72-59 with 57 seconds left. The Lion missed five shots in a row during that stretch.

Buay Tuach had 16 points and eight rebounds for LMU (11-12, 4-8 West Coast Conference). Jovanovich scored eight and tied a career high with 13 boards.

San Francisco (17-8, 7-5) shot 51 percent from the field and scored 19 points off 18 LMU turnovers.

The Dons have won three games in a row and 6 of 7. They are one game behind third-place BYU in the conference standings.

