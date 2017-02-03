5:13 am, February 4, 2017
Boyce leads San Francisco to win over Pepperdine

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:08 am 02/03/2017 12:08am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ronnie Boyce scored 21 points in 18 minutes and San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 77-56 on Thursday night.

Boyce was 9-of-13 shooting and Chase Foster added 13 points for the Dons, who shot 47 percent and were 9 of 25 from the arc in winning their second straight game and fifth in the last six.

The Dons (16-8, 6-5 West Coast Conference) have their best record over their first 24 games since the 1999-2000 season.

Lamond Murray Jr., the WCC’s second-leading scorer at 20.4 ppg, finished with 22 on 10-of-20 shooting for the Waves (6-17, 2-9), who have lost seven of eight. Jeremy Major added 16 points.

Foster had nine points and Boyce eight in the first half when the Dons took a 41-21 lead, outscoring the Waves 22-6 in the paint. They finished with a 42-20 advantage inside.

The Waves didn’t get closer than 15 points in the second half.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
