10:52 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Bowling Green rallies to…

Bowling Green rallies to edge Kent State 84-83 in overtime

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:00 pm 02/07/2017 11:00pm
Share

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Matt Fox came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points, Demajeo Wiggins made the winner on a putback with less than two seconds on the clock and Bowling Green defeated Kent State 84-83 on Tuesday night after a last-gasp 3-pointer was waved off for coming after time ran out.

The win is the second straight in overtime for Bowling Green, which edged Toledo in double-overtime Saturday.

Bowling Green (11-13, 5-6 Mid-American) came from four points down in the last nine seconds of OT as Rodrick Caldwell hit a clutch 3-pointer and, after a Kent State turnover on an inbounds play, Wiggins went up to tip in a Zack Denny miss for the win. Wiggins and Caldwell each scored 16 points for the Falcons.

Jaylin Walker scored 18 to lead Kent State (13-11, 5-6), making four 3-pointers, and Kevin Zabo scored 16.

At the end of regulation, a Walker 3 sliced Bowling Green’s five-point lead to two, and Zabo banked a driving layup off the glass to tie at 75-75.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Bowling Green rallies to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball