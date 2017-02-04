4:37 pm, February 5, 2017
Boudreaux, Dartmouth beat Penn 74-69 to snap 6-game skid

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:33 pm 02/04/2017 10:33pm
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Evan Boudreaux had his 10th double-double of the season, Miles Wright hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Dartmouth beat Pennsylvania 74-69 on Saturday night to snap a six-game skid.

Boudreaux had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Guilien Smith scored 15 with five assists for Dartmouth (4-15, 1-5 Ivy League), which won its first game in 2017.

AJ Brodeur’s jumper cut Penn’s deficit to 62-60 with 3:37 left but the Quakers (7-11, 0-5) would get no closer. After Wright sandwiched a pair of 3s around another from Jones, Darnell Foreman’s bucket made it 68-65, but Boudreaux answered with a jumper and Smith made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 13 seconds to seal it.

Foreman led Penn with 15 points, Jones scored 12 and Ryan Betley 11.

Taylor Johnson’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the first half sparked a 19-5 run that gave the Big Green a 14-point lead with 11:27 to play. Wright hit two 3s, Boudreaux scored five points — including a conventional 3-point play — and Wesley Dickinson had a dunk before a 3-pointer by Smith capped the spurt and made it 54-40.

