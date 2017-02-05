2:45 pm, February 5, 2017
Boston University uses big second half to beat Lafayette

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 2:27 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Eric Fanning scored nine of his 11 points in the second half including the first five of a 13-0 run after the break to start Boston University on its way to a 75-58 victory over Lafayette on Sunday.

Fanning made five free throws to open the half and the Terriers (13-11, 8-4) led the rest of the way, leading by as many as 20 with under four minutes remaining.

Eric Johnson, Will Goff and Max Mahoney all finished with 12 points for BU with Fanning adding nine rebounds and Foreman five assists.

The Terriers beat Lafayette 91-75 on Jan. 8 when they made a school-record 18 3-pointers. BU made 11 of 27 3-point tries Sunday with Goff and Johnson sinking four each.

Nick Lindner scored 13 points and Kyle Stout and Paulius Zalys 11 apiece for the Leopards (6-17, 2-10), who have lost nine in a row.

