Bonds leads Houston Baptist to 84-70 win over Incarnate Word

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:48 pm 02/04/2017 10:48pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Braxton Bonds hit 8 of 12 from the floor for 22 points and Reveal Chukwujekwu added 14 points while grabbing 12 rebounds to lead Houston Baptist to an 84-70 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Atif Russell made 6 of 9 field goals for 15 points for Houston Baptist (9-12, 5-6 Southland Conference)

Incarnate Word led in the first half until a Josh Ibarra layup with 2:07 left gave the Huskies a 36-35 lead. They were up 38-35 at the break and led 68-58 with 3:53 remaining in the game. The Huskies still have a long way to go to even the series against Incarnate Word; the Cardinals hold a 20-3 edge.

The Cardinals nailed six more treys than HBU but the Huskies were 25 of 30 from the line while UIW made 11 of 12.

Shawn Johnson had 22 points for the Cardinals (10-12, 5-6).

NCAA Basketball
