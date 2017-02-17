12:29 am, February 18, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT Hagerstown I-70 eastbound stopped after exit 35/MD-66 due to crash investigation. Westbound expected to move after responders reposition.

NCAA Basketball

Bliznyuk with 25 points, 13 boards, EWU beats Idaho 77-67

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 11:29 pm 02/17/2017 11:29pm
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Bogdan Bliznyuk had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Sir Washington added 17 and Eastern Washington beat Idaho 77-67 on Friday night.

The Eagles (18-9, 10-4 Big Sky) pushed the lead to 60-47 with a 7-1 run capped by Washington’s layup with 6:06 left. The Vandals (13-12, 8-6) closed the gap to 69-64 on Victor Sanders’ basket with 1:59 to go, but missed four of their last five field-goal attempts while the Eagles made 6 of 8 free throws.

Felix Von Hofe and Ty Gibson added 10 points each and Jacob Wiley had nine points, 10 boards and five blocks. Eastern Washington has won four of the last five.

Sanders had 24 points, Arkadiy Mkrtychyan added 14 and Nate Sherwood scored 11 for Idaho.

Idaho had the lead first and had its largest advantage at 17-11 before Eastern Washington scored 14 straight to take the lead for good.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
