Beverly with 32 points, UT San Antonio upends UAB 82-67

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:16 pm 02/04/2017 06:16pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jeff Beverly scored a career-high 32 points to lead UT San Antonio as it upended UAB 82-67 on Saturday, snapping a four-game skid.

Beverly was 10 of 17 from the floor and 11 of 13 from the free throw line for the Roadrunners (10-13, 5-5 Conference USA). Lucas O’Brien added 16 points and seven rebounds and Giovanni De Nicolao chipped in 12 points and six assists. The team had a 38-23 rebounding edge over UAB.

O’Brien sank back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half, sparking a 14-4 surge that gave UTSA a 44-33 advantage at the break.

Beverly hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to push the Roadrunners’ lead to 65-50 with 10:04 remaining and they cruised to the win from there.

Dirk Williams scored 16 points for the Blazers (14-10, 7-4) who have lost three of their last five.

