Belmont stays unbeaten in OVC, tops Jacksonville St, 66-53

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:24 pm 02/09/2017 09:24pm
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Evan Bradds put up 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Belmont kept its unbeaten streak in the Ohio Valley Conference intact with a 66-53 victory over Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

The victory keeps the Bruins unbeaten in conference (12-0) with four conference games remaining, three at home.

Belmont have a 3½-game lead in the East division and have won 14 straight games, including 10 straight on the road.

Belmont (18-4) got 17 points from Taylor Barnette, who knocked down 4 of 10 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Bradds hit 9 of 12 from the field and the Bruins collectively shot 23 of 53 from the floor (43.4 percent).

Greg Tucker and Malcolm Drumwright scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Jacksonville State (15-12, 7-5). The Gamecocks shot a collective 23 of 52 from the field (44.2 percent), but missed their lone free-throw attempt.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
