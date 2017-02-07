Basketball Around the Beltway: One less than super weekend

WASHINGTON — Perhaps as a preview of one wicked incredible Super Bowl comeback, the college basketball weekend that was tipped off with three local schools taking leads in Saturday matinees…only to have each come up short in equally frustrating ways. Maryland, Georgetown and Virginia each had their hearts broken a week and a half before Valentine’s Day. But college hoops’ moving month provides plenty of postseason possibilities for that trio and the rest of the beltway schools. Who’s ready for seeding and bubble talk?

Maryland (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) began January by not scoring in the final six minutes of a two-point loss at home to Nebraska…and coach Mark Turgeon’s team began February by not making a field goal for the last 7:37 of a 73-72 loss at home to Purdue. The lack of a dominant post presence often leaves the Terps relying on jump shots way too often, and when that dries up, disaster strikes. Good thing coach Mark Turgeon’s team goes back on the road for three of their next four games: his Terps are 5-0 away from College Park this winter. But after this week’s game at Penn State (which recently lost to Rutgers at home), their next two road trips (Northwestern and Wisconsin) will be much tougher tests.

Georgetown (13-11, 4-7 Big East) missed 18 of 19 shots from three-point range in their 68-66 overtime loss to Seton Hall Saturday. Instead of a four-game winning streak and sixth place in the Big East (meaning they wouldn’t have to play in the first round of the conference tournament), coach John Thompson III’s team is in ninth place with games against Villanova, Marquette and Creighton on deck. The road to redemption (and Philadelphia) took a minor detour Monday when the team bus got into an accident on I-95 near Baltimore. Guard Trey Campbell bruised his right knee in the accident…and is a game-time decision against the defending national champs.

#12 Virginia (18-5, 8-3 ACC) tried to bury the ghosts of Regional Finals past, and took a 12-point lead into halftime at Syracuse Saturday. Unfortunately, the script followed the 2016 NCAA Tournament as UVa coughed up the advantage en route to a 66-62 loss to the Orange. That makes Monday’s bounce-back win over #4 Louisville all the more important. Granted, the Cardinals were without two of their starters due to curfew violations, but an ACC win over a Top 5 foe still goes on the resume. Once again, Virginia’s “scoring by committee” approach resembles the meeting where one person does all of the talking. And once again, London Perrantes (18 points) has the loudest jumper. Coach Tony Bennett’s team has a nice break before heading to Blacksburg this weekend.

Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-5 ACC) had the weekend off to watch multiple meltdowns across the region. At this point the Hokies are one of 10 conference schools projected to make the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and six of their eight remaining regular season games are against foes that are .500 or below in league play. Causes for concern include rebounding (last in the ACC) and turnovers (11th in the league). The Hokies play fellow middle class member Miami twice this month. Last year they were able to upset the Hurricanes en route to an NIT bid — this winter the stakes will be a little higher.

George Mason (15-8, 5-5 Atlantic 10) may not be playing for at-large consideration over the next month, but the Patriots have already matched last winter’s conference victory total. And despite getting swept by A-10 bottom-feeder Saint Louis, Mason has posted plenty of quality wins in coach Dave Paulsen’s second season. The question: Will they enter March a pretender or a contender? Four of GMU’s final eight regular season games are against the top four schools in the league. Even though Richmond is coming to Fairfax, the Spiders are still smarting from their January 22 loss to the Patriots at home.

George Washington (12-11, 4-6 Atlantic 10) somehow gets to play both Richmond schools back-to-back twice during the conference slate…seriously, who makes the schedule? Going from the Rams’ havoc to the Spiders’ deliberate pace is a downshift that can break many a gearbox. At least they won’t have to face T.J. Cline (26 points and 13 rebounds last Saturday in the Richmond win) again during the regular season. Instead, GW will attempt to avenge a 30-point loss to the Rams that got out of hand in the first half. Have we mentioned that VCU has reeled off four straight wins after its January hiccup?

Howard (5-19, 2-7 MEAC) slips further into the abyss. The 13-team conference makes for a really unwieldy tournament format, and that’s before one realizes the men and women play the same week at the same site. Five straight losses turnes what was midseason hope into February despair. Despite solid play from freshman Charles Williams one feels that the Bison are once again at least a year away. North Carolina A&T can’t come to D.C. soon enough.

American (5-18, 2-10 Patriot League) is another school getting solid play from multiple freshmen. Unfortunately, they play in a one-bid league where upperclassmen rule (unless they happen to be six-foot-ten and go by the name of Tim Kempton). With four of their final six regular season games are on the road, Growing Pains is more than just a bad sitcom for the Eagles.

