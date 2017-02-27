Bartley, Washington help Louisiana-Lafayette to 77-62 win

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Bartley IV scored 21 points and had five steals, tying a career high, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Appalachian State 77-62 on Monday night.

Bryce Washington scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, his 20th double-double of the season for the Rajin’ Cajuns (18-11, 8-8 Sun Belt) posting their first winning record on the road (8-7) since the 1999-2000 season. Jay Wright also scored 15 points and had six assists. Washington came into the game fourth in the NCAA for double-doubles.

Bartley opened the game with a steal and a fast-break layup on Appalachian State’s second possession. App State has never beaten Louisiana-Lafayette, now 0-5 since joining the Sun Belt in the 2014-15 season.

Ronshad Shabazz led the Mountaineers (8-20, 3-14) with 17 points, the lone scorer in double figures. Appalachian State was called for 21 fouls and committed 17 turnovers in part due to 10 Louisiana-Lafayette steals. The Rajin’ Cajuns made 16 of 25 attempts from the free throw line.