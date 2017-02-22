Barford’s 16 points leads Arkansas past Texas A&M, 86-77

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Barford scored 16 points as Arkansas took another step toward solidifying an NCAA Tournament berth with an 86-77 win over Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

The win is the fourth straight for the Razorbacks (21-7, 10-5 Southeastern Conference), giving them two separate four-game SEC winning streaks in the same season for the first time since the 1997-98 season. It’s also Arkansas’ 10th straight win over the Aggies (14-13, 6-9) in Fayetteville.

Barford scored 10 of his points in the second half, including six straight after Texas A&M cut Arkansas’ lead to 69-67 in the closing minutes. Manuale Watkins added a season-high 13 points for the Razorbacks, while Daryl Macon had 12, Dusty Hannahs 11 and Moses Kingsley 10.

Tyler Davis scored 21 points to lead the Aggies, who shot 50.8 percent (31 of 61 percent) in the loss.

Admon Gilder added 17 points for Texas A&M, while Robert Williams had 16 and Tonny Trocha-Morelos 10 in the loss.

Arkansas overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat the Aggies 62-60 in College Station last month.

This time around, the Razorbacks led by as many as eight points in the first half on their way to a 36-33 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: After advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last season, the Aggies hopes for an NCAA return have been reduced to winning the SEC Tournament. They have now lost three of their last four games, all of which have come on the road.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks could ill afford a misstep at home this late in the season, if they hoped to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing it last season. With Barford leading the way in the second half, Arkansas earned a win when it needed it the most — trailing for only 43 seconds in earning its second win this season over the Aggies.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Alabama on Saturday.

The Razorbacks are at Auburn on Saturday.