Baldwin, White help UNCG…

Baldwin, White help UNCG snap 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:22 pm 02/04/2017 06:22pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Diante Baldwin scored 22 points, RJ White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 81-75 on Saturday.

Francis Alonso made 5 of 13 3-point tries for 16 points with six assists for the Spartans (17-8, 8-4 Southern), who ended a three-game losing streak. White’s double-double was his second this season.

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Wyatt Walker (14, 11) posted their third and 13th double-doubles, respectively, this season for Samford (15-9, 6-5). Christen Cunningham added 12 points and became Samford’s single-season assists record-holder after dishing out four for 152, one more than Raijon Kelly (2012-13).

Alonzo’s final 3-pointer gave UNCG a 77-69 lead with 52 seconds left and the Spartans made 4 of 7 free throws, enough to hold off the Bulldogs.

UNCG took its final lead with an 11-0 run for a 62-56 lead with eight minutes to go.

