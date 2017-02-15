Baldwin scores 24, UNC Greensboro cruises past Wofford

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Diante Baldwin had 24 points and six rebounds and UNC Greensboro cruised to a 74-55 win over Wofford on Wednesday night.

R.J. White added 14 points and Jordy Kuiper scored 12 for the Spartans (19-8, 10-4 Southern Conference), who made 54 percent (28 of 52) from the field while holding the Terriers (13-15, 8-7) to 31 percent (16 of 52).

Cameron Jackson had 15 points, Fletcher Magee scored 12 and Nathan Hoover added 10 for Wofford.

UNC Greensboro had a 38-21 lead at the end of the first half. Wofford had a 9-2 run early in the second to close within 12. The Spartans answered with nine straight points and led by no less than 18 the rest of the way.

The Spartans had three dunks during a 10-0 run to open the game and led 21-8 at the midpoint of the first half.