Bacon ties career high with 29 as No. 15 FSU routs Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 29 points as No. 15 Florida State rolled to a 109-61 victory over Clemson on Sunday.

The sophomore guard, who has scored in double figures in 34 straight games, was 10 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. He had 18 points in the first half as the Seminoles built a 51-25 lead at halftime.

It is the first time FSU (20-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has reached the century mark in an ACC game since a 111-109 loss in double overtime to Georgia Tech on Feb. 11, 1999. The 48-point margin also marks its biggest win in conference history, surpassing the 36-point victory over Virginia in 1994.

Braian Angola-Rodas added 12 points and Terance Mann 11 for the Seminoles, who were 17 of 30 on 3-pointers and had all 13 players get in the scoring column.

Avry Holmes led Clemson (13-9, 3-7) with 15 points and Marcquise Reed added 12.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers came in with a two-game winning streak but committed a season-high 22 turnovers and were outscored 40-20 in the paint. Donte Grantham, who came in averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past four games, was held to five points and six rebounds.

Florida State: The Seminoles remain a game off the lead in the ACC and remain in great position to earn a double bye to next month’s conference tournament. It is also the earliest date in program history that it has reached 20 wins, beating the previous mark of Feb. 14, 1970, during the 1969-70 season.

KEY RUN

Holmes gave Clemson a 7-6 lead before the Seminoles took control with a 14-1 run where they were 6 of 6 from the field. CJ Walker scored five of his eight points during the run.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Syracuse on Tuesday, which marks the second time this season they have to play two conference games in three days.

Florida State: The Seminoles remain at home and face North Carolina State on Wednesday. FSU won both meetings last season.

___

___

