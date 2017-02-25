Back-to-back 3s help Cal Poly get past UC Riverside in OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Victor Joseph scored 26 points, Donovan Fields added 22, and Cal Poly sent UC Riverside to its sixth straight loss with an 84-77 overtime win on Saturday night.

Kyle Toth and Joseph made back-to-back 3s early in OT, strapping the Mustangs (10-18, 5-9 Big West) to an 80-75 lead with 3:29 remaining, and the Highlanders missed their final three field-goal attempts. Toth had 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3.

Cal Poly led 74-69 with 1:41 left in regulation on a Toth 3-pointer, but two free throws from UC Riverside’s Chance Murray and one from Secean Johnson cut it 74-72 with 1:05 to play. Cal Poly missed a 3, and Alex Larsson’s layup off Murray’s pass tied it at 74 with 28 seconds left.

Ridge Shipley’s jumper for Cal Poly to win it in regulation with two seconds left was no good.

Johnson went 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and finished with 20 points for UC Riverside (7-19, 5-10). Menno Dijkstra had 17 points and seven assists and Larsson added 11 points and six boards.