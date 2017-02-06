2:49 pm, February 7, 2017
Arkansas State rolls past Coastal Carolina 67-57

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:55 pm 02/06/2017 10:55pm
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Deven Simms had 18 points and nine rebounds, Devin Carter scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 67-57 on Monday night.

The Red Wolves (18-6, 9-2 Sun Belt) had control throughout the second half and their largest lead at 14 was on Tamas Bruce’s dunk with 2:26 left. The Chanticleers (11-13, 6-5) closed the deficit to nine and got no closer the rest of the way.

Arkansas State has a seven-game winning streak for the second time this season — a first in program history — and stayed in a three-way tie for first place with Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

Colton Ray-St Cyr had 17 points, Jaylen Shaw scored 11 and Artur Labinowicz added 10 for Coastal Carolina, which has lost four of six.

Arkansas State had a 16-1 run to open a 19-7 lead and went into halftime up 34-22.

