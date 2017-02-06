11:57 pm, February 6, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Arkansas-Pine Bluff breaks 3…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff breaks 3 game skid, beats Alabama A&M

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:34 pm 02/06/2017 11:34pm
Share

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Joe’Randle Toliver scored 21 points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped a three-game losing streak with a 65-49 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

The win also gives the Golden Lions the season sweep over the Bulldogs.

All seven of Toliver’s field goals came from behind the 3-point arc. Jaquan Lynch added 10 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-19, 5-6 SWAC), which shot only 42.6 percent but hit 12 of 24 from long range.

Quinterian McConico scored 16 points for Alabama A&M (1-21, 1-10), which finished with just three more field goals (16) than turnovers (13). Deederick Petty and Adrian Edwards each had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

The Golden Lions took a double-digit lead on a 3 by Toliver with 17:28 left. A 3-pointer by Charles Jackson extended the Pine Bluff lead to a game high 18, 54-36, with 6:06 left and the Golden Lions cruised to the finish.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Arkansas-Pine Bluff breaks 3…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball