Appalachian State slips past Georgia State for 77-72 upset

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Good scored 15 points, all from long range, and Ronshad Shabazz had 14 points to lead Appalachian State to a 77-72 upset win over Georgia State on Saturday.

Appalachian State (7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt) erased an eight-point deficit in the second half and took the lead for good during a 10-2 run bookended by 3s from Good to make it 72-67 with 2:33 left.

Jeremy Hollowell responded with a 3 at the other end to tighten the gap back to two but it was the closest the Panthers got as Appalachian State’s Issac Johnson got two key blocks and the Mountaineers went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line during the final 22 seconds.

The loss knocked Georgia State (16-8, 9-3) out of a three-way tie for first place in the conference and snapped an eight-game winning streak.

Emarius Logan and Jake Babic added 10 points apiece and Johnson finished with 11 rebounds for Appalachian State, which entered tied for last place.

Isaiah Williams led Georgia State with 15 points, and Hollowell and Isaiah Dennis had 10 each.