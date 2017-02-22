9:38 pm, February 22, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Alonso scores 25, Dickey…

Alonso scores 25, Dickey picks up double-double in UNCG win

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:30 pm 02/22/2017 09:30pm
Share

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Francis Alonso made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points and UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 72-66 on Wednesday night.

James Dickey added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans (21-8, 12-4), who won their fifth straight and trail East Tennessee State (13-3) and Furman (13-4) with games left against VMI and ETSU. UNCG made 10 of 21 from the arc and outrebounded the Bears 37-29.

Desmond Ringer scored 18 points, Jordan Strawberry 16 and Ria’n Holland 12 for Mercer (13-16, 7-9).

Mercer led by five early in the second half. The game was tied at 56 with six minutes to go when Diante Baldwin hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-6 run to lead 69-62 with 1:48 left after a dunk by Dickey. Ringer made a pair of free throws but Dickey completed a 3-point play with 28 seconds remaining and Mercer managed only two free throws after that.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Alonso scores 25, Dickey…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball