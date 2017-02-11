Alonso leads UNCG over Western Carolina 76-68

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso made five 3s and scored 24 points, R.J. White totaled 17 points and seven boards, and UNC Greensboro handed the Catamounts their fourth straight loss with a 76-68 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Alonso, whose 45 percent mark from 3 is 14th best in the country, made 5 of 9 from the arc for UNCG (18-8, 9-4 Southern). Marvin Smith was 4 of 5 from deep for 12 points and added six boards for the Spartans, who finished 12 of 22 (54.5 percent) on 3-pointers.

Western Carolina (7-19, 2-11) led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but UNCG rallied to lead 38-31 at halftime. Western Carolina tied it at 43 on Devin Peterson’s jumper with 15:32 to play, but Alonso hit three 3s in the next four minutes to give the Spartans a seven-point cushion (55-48), and the Catamounts never seriously threatened again.

Peterson scored 20 points for Western Carolina and Haboubacar Mutombo added 17.