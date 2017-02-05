1:15 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Allen scores 34 points, leads Hawaii over CS Northridge

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:51 am 02/05/2017 12:51am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noah Allen matched a career-high with 34 points to lead Hawaii to a 76-72 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday night for its sixth straight win in the series.

Allen was 11 of 17 from the field and made four 3-pointers. He also scored 34 points against UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 28. Brocke Stepteau and Jack Purchase added nine points apiece for Hawaii (11-11, 5-4 Big West), which has won three straight.

Darin Johnson scored 27 points to lead Cal State Northridge (10-13, 6-4 Big West). Kendall Smith had 15 points and Tavrion Dawson chipped in 14.

Cal State Fullerton led 52-47 before Purchase and Matthew Owies hit consecutive 3s to spark 19-7 run that gave Hawaii a 66-59 lead with 3:39 remaining. The Matadors pulled within four points in the final minute but didn’t get closer.

