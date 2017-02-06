2:49 pm, February 7, 2017
Alcorn St. beats Grambling St. for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:03 pm 02/06/2017 11:03pm
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Alcorn State won its sixth straight game 75-65 over Grambling on Monday night.

It is the third time the Braves have won five-plus games in-a-row over the last two seasons.

DeAndré Davis, Denzel Dulin, and A.J. Mosby each finished with 14 points for the Braves (11-11, 8-3 SWAC), with Mosby adding a team high nine assists. The Braves finished with 24 total assists on their 31 field goals, and finished shooting 57.4 percent.

Alcorn State held a nine-point lead in the first before the Tigers closed to 37-33 at halftime. Grambling kept it close for much of the second half, trailing just 63-61 with 4:55 left, but the Braves slowly pulled away. Dulin made a 3-pointer, sparking a 12-4 stretch for Alcorn State which pushed the lead to double-digits with under a minute left.

Averyl Ugba led the Tigers (10-14, 5-6) with 18 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
