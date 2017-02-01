5:22 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Albany (NY) downs UMass-Lowell…

Albany (NY) downs UMass-Lowell 90-77 behind Nichols, Cremo

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:12 pm 02/01/2017 09:12pm
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — David Nichols scored 24 points and dished a career-high eight assists, Joe Cremo added 23 points with five assists, and Albany (N.Y.) shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half to run away from UMass-Lowell 90-77 on Wednesday night.

Travis Charles scored 15, Greig Stire added 12, and the Great Danes (14-10, 5-4 America East) used 20 assists in making 32 of 61 field goals.

Devonte Campbell’s layup capped an 11-3 run and Albany pulled ahead 50-38 early in the second half after shooting 75 percent from the floor over the span. Costa Anderson’s 3 put Albany up 63-48 with 11:52 left and the Great Danes cruised after leading by 18 with 8:21 to play.

Albany led 39-35 at halftime behind Cremo’s 12 points and Stire’s 10.

Jahad Thomas scored 26 points and Ryan Jones added 18 with five assists for the River Hawks (9-15, 3-6).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Albany (NY) downs UMass-Lowell…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball