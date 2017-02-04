10:13 pm, February 4, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge's ruling that suspended President Donald Trump's travel ban. Story developing.

Ajukwa, Davis combine for 56, Charlotte thumps FIU, 95-80

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:55 pm 02/04/2017 09:55pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Austin Ajukwa and Jon Davis combined to score 56 points as Charlotte rolled past Florida International, 95-80 in a Conference USA battle Saturday night.

Ajukwa hit 13 of 16 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc, to score a career-high 30 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. Davis pumped in 26 points, hitting 8 of 14 from the field and converting all nine free throws.

Charlotte (11-11, 5-6) built a 10-point lead at intermission, 43-33, and shot 59.6 percent from the field for the game (34 of 57). Braxton Ogbueze had 17 points for the 49ers and Andrien White added another 16.

Donte McGill scored 27 points on 12 of 18 shooting from the field to lead Florida International (5-18, 1-9). Elmo Stephen added 16 and Eric Nottage added another 14.

The Panthers now have lost three straight and nine of their last ten.

