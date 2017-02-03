10:12 pm, February 3, 2017
BREAKING NEWS US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, effective nationwide.

Aiken, Chambers lead Harvard to 69-59 win over Penn

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:26 pm 02/03/2017 09:26pm
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Siyani Chambers had made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 41 seconds and finished with 13 points, six assists and a season-high four steals to help Harvard beat Penn 69-59 on Friday night.

Bryce Aiken scored 12 with five assists, Corey Johnson also had 12 points, Seth Towns added 11 and Justin Bassey had 10 for Harvard (12-6, 4-1 Ivy League), which trailed by as many as 15 points.

Darnell Foreman hit two free throws to cut Penn’s deficit to 58-55, but Zena Edosomwan put back his own missed putback then Johnson hit a 3 to make it 63-55 with two minutes to go. Tyler Hamilton made a pair of foul shots but the Quakers missed five of their last six shots and Chambers’ free throws sealed it.

Matt Howard had 14 points and Darnell Foreman scored 11 for Penn (7-10, 0-4), which has lost five of its last six.

The Quakers opened the game with an 11-0 run and led 19-4 with 12:29 left in the half. A 3 by Aiken gave Harvard its first lead with 16:59 to play and another 3 by Johnson with 6:49 remaining sparked a 19-6 run to close the game.

