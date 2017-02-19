Adams hit game-winner as UConn rallies past Temple, 64-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Adams scored 13 points and hit a driving layup with 2.9 seconds left as UConn rallied to beat Temple 64-63 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

Rodney Purvis finished with 18 points and five assists for the Huskies (14-12, 9-5 American), who overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to win for the seventh time in their last eight contests.

Daniel Dingle led Temple (14-14, 5-10) with 17 points. Damion Moore, Alani Moore II and Shizz Alston Jr. added 11 points apiece but Alston missed a heave at the buzzer as the Owls lost their second straight.

Trailing by 10 midway through the first half, the Huskies rallied to tie the game on a deep Purvis 3-pointer with 2:54 left.

Quinton Rose responded with a 3-pointer for Temple and after Adams hit two free throws for UConn with 1:05 left, the Huskies got the ball back when Dingle missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Adams was fouled a couple of times since the Huskies were not yet in the bonus, before driving for the game-winning basket in front of a stunned Liacouras Center crowd.

Earlier in the contest, Alani Moore banked in a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to put Temple up 17-11 and hit another tough three to key a 9-3 run that gave the Owls a 35-29 halftime lead.

Damion Moore scored the first nine points of the second half for the Owls to help Temple survive a 8-0 UConn run, before Alani Moore (no relation) scored five quick points to put the Owls up 49-41 with 12:37 left.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: After starting 0-3 in conference play for the first time since 1984-85, the Huskies have since gone 9-2 to move into a tie for third place with Houston.

Temple: The Owls, who have been hurt by injuries and inconsistent play this season, will finish conference play with a losing record for just the third time in 34 years.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies go for their fifth straight win Wednesday at Houston and can move ahead of the Cougars for third place in the AAC.

Temple: The Owls play their second of a three-game home stand when they welcome UCF on Wednesday.