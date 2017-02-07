800 Coaching Victories

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):
|Through Feb. 7, 2017
|1. Pat Summitt, Tennessee
|1098
|2. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford
|1000
|3. x-Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina
|988
|4. x-Geno Auriemma, Connecticut
|978
|5. x-C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers
|977
|6. Jody Conradt, Texas
|900
|7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga
|879
|8. Robin Selvig, Montana
|865
|9. Andy Landers, Georgia
|862
|10. x-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
|842