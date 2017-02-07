9:13 pm, February 7, 2017
800 Coaching Victories

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:42 pm 02/07/2017 08:42pm
Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Feb. 7, 2017
1. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098
2. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1000
3. x-Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 988
4. x-Geno Auriemma, Connecticut 978
5. x-C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 977
6. Jody Conradt, Texas 900
7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga 879
8. Robin Selvig, Montana 865
9. Andy Landers, Georgia 862
10. x-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 842

