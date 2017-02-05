5 Bears in double figures as Brown beats Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tavon Blackmon scored 17 points and Brown defeated Cornell 81-70 on Friday night.

Brandon Anderson scored 14 points, made four steals and had a big role in holding Ivy League-leading scorer Matt Morgan to 10 points. Obi Okolie added 13 points and Steven Spieth 11 while Joshua Howard had 10 points with 11 rebounds for the Bears (11-10, 2-3 Ivy), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Wil Bathurst led the Big Red (6-14, 2-3) with 13 points. Troy Whiteside scored 10 points as did Morgan, who came in averaging 19.1 ppg.

Brown led by nine at halftime but was up just five with 13:14 remaining after a 3-pointer by Jack Gordon. Brown answered with a 13-4 run, capped by Okolie’s 3-point play to give the Bears a 62-47 lead with 9:43 left. Anderson’s layup gave Brown its biggest lead, 70-54, with 7½ minutes remaining.

Brown made half of its 20 3-point tries while Cornell was just 6 of 21 from the arc.