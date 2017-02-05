10:12 pm, February 3, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, effective nationwide.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » 5 Bears in double…

5 Bears in double figures as Brown beats Cornell

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:43 pm 02/03/2017 09:43pm
Share

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tavon Blackmon scored 17 points and Brown defeated Cornell 81-70 on Friday night.

Brandon Anderson scored 14 points, made four steals and had a big role in holding Ivy League-leading scorer Matt Morgan to 10 points. Obi Okolie added 13 points and Steven Spieth 11 while Joshua Howard had 10 points with 11 rebounds for the Bears (11-10, 2-3 Ivy), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Wil Bathurst led the Big Red (6-14, 2-3) with 13 points. Troy Whiteside scored 10 points as did Morgan, who came in averaging 19.1 ppg.

Brown led by nine at halftime but was up just five with 13:14 remaining after a 3-pointer by Jack Gordon. Brown answered with a 13-4 run, capped by Okolie’s 3-point play to give the Bears a 62-47 lead with 9:43 left. Anderson’s layup gave Brown its biggest lead, 70-54, with 7½ minutes remaining.

Brown made half of its 20 3-point tries while Cornell was just 6 of 21 from the arc.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » 5 Bears in double…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball