3 Terriers reach 20-point mark in Wofford’s win

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:06 pm 02/02/2017 10:06pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee and Eric Garcia scored 21 points and Cameron Jackson added 20 to lead Wofford to a 100-90 victory over The Citadel on Thursday night.

Cameron grabbed 10 rebounds and Garcia had nine assists for the Terriers (10-13, 5-5 Southern Conference), who shot 59 percent from the field (33 of 56) and the arc (10 of 17) in reaching the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season — including a 104-103 overtime loss to The Citadel on Jan. 2.

Warren Sledge scored a career-high 26 points to lead The Citadel. The Bulldogs (9-15, 2-9) made 13 of 33 3-point attempts but lost their sixth straight.

Wofford led by 12 when Sledge scored nine points in a 22-7 run that gave The Citadel the lead with nine minutes remaining. Wofford nearly matched the Bulldogs, answering with a 22-8 run led by Derrick Brooks’ seven points to lead 94-83 with two minutes left. Sledge’s layup made it 96-90 with 32 seconds left before Jackson made four free throws.

Latest News NCAA Basketball
