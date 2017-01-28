Zouzoua scores 25, makes winning shot for Bryant in OT

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Nisre Zouzoua’s jumper with four seconds left gave Bryant a 73-72 overtime victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Adam Grant’s free throw with 2:43 left in overtime gave Bryant a 71-68 lead and neither team scored again until Darian Anderson’s bucket with 27 seconds left and Earl Potts Jr.’s basket with nine seconds remaining put FDU on top 72-71.

The Knights (10-11, 8-2) came into the game as Northeast Conference co-leaders with Mount St. Mary’s but had their four-game winning streak snapped. They defeated Bryant 87-84 on Jan. 7 after leading by 22 at halftime but neither team led by more than six on Saturday.

Zouzoua scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-15, 5-5), who have won three straight. Grant added 19 points and Marcel Pettway 11 rebounds.

Anderson scored 19 points and Potts 18 for the Knights.

