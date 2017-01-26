11:51 am, January 27, 2017
Zanna’s late layup lifts LIU Brooklyn over Sacred Heart

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:13 pm 01/26/2017 09:13pm

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Iverson Fleming scored 22 points and Nura Zanna made a go-ahead layup with 20 seconds left, and LIU Brooklyn held off Sacred Heart 60-57 on Thursday night.

The Blackbirds never trailed in second half and had their largest lead, 51-45, with 7:39 to play. Mario Matasovic’s 3-pointer pulled Sacred Heart to a 57-57 tie with 51 seconds left. Zanna made it 59-57, and Quincy McKnight missed a pair of free throws on the Pioneers’ next possession. Jashaun Agosto made 1 of 2 from the line to cap the scoring with 13 seconds to play, and Matej Buovac missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Fleming was 9 of 17 from the field. Jerome Frink added 13 points and 15 rebounds for LIU Brooklyn (14-8, 7-2 Northeast Conference). Zanna chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.

McKnight had 16 points to lead Sacred Heart (8-14, 3-6). Matasovic finished with 13 points.

