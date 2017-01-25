4:17 pm, January 26, 2017
NCAA Basketball

Wyoming weathers UNLV comeback, hangs on to win 66-65

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:44 pm 01/25/2017 11:44pm
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Louis Adams and Hayden Dalton scored 15 points apiece and Justin James hit the winner with 1:01 remaining as Wyoming nearly blew an 18-point halftime lead but held on to beat UNLV 66-65 on Wednesday night.

Wyoming (14-7, 4-4 Mountain West) led 41-23 at the half and led 55-45 with 10:22 left. But UNLV progressively chipped away, finally tying it at 59 on a Jovan Mooring 3 with 4:33 to go.

A Tyler Green free throw and Christian Jones’ layup gave the Rebels a three-point lead before a Justin James 3-pointer made it 64-all. After an Uche Ofoegbu turnover, James drilled what turned out to be the clincher with 1:01 remaining.

Mooring cut it to one with a free throw, but missed a potential winning 3 with two seconds left.

James finished with 14 points for Wyoming.

Mooring led UNLV (10-11, 3-5) with 15 points. Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds

