10:43 pm, January 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wyche's 20 PTs sends…

Wyche’s 20 PTs sends St. Peter’s past Monmouth 71-61

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:18 pm 01/02/2017 10:18pm
Share

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Trevis Wyche scored 20 points and passed out eight assists and Quadir Welton had 11 points and eight rebounds and St. Peter’s beat Monmouth 71-61 on Monday night.

Leading 40-38 with 9:24 to play, St. Peter’s (6-7, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic) had a 9-1 run sparked by Wyche, who sank a pair of free throws and a jumper.

Wyche later converted a pair of free throws and Welton’s layup extended the Peacocks’ lead to 63-48 with 2:47 left. Monmouth reeled off eight straight — six coming from the free throw line— and Micah Seaborn’s layup cut the deficit to seven.

Quinn Taylor added a pair of free throws before Seaborn countered with a 3 to make it 65-59 but the Hawks couldn’t get closer.

Seaborn had 19 points and five rebounds and Justin Robinson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Monmouth (10-5, 2-2).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wyche's 20 PTs sends…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball