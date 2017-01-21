Friday

1. UConn (17-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

2. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 West Virginia, Saturday.

3. Maryland (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

4. Mississippi State (20-0) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Monday.

5. South Carolina (16-1) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

6. Notre Dame (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Duke, Thursday.

7. Florida State (18-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Virginia Tech, Sunday.

8. Washington (18-2) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

9. Louisville (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 23 South Florida, Sunday.

10. Stanford (16-3) beat Arizona 73-46. Next: vs. No. 18 Arizona State, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (17-2) beat Utah 70-44. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

12. Texas (13-4) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.

13. UCLA (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

14. Miami (14-4) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

15. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

16. Ohio State (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

17. Virginia Tech (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Florida State, Sunday.

18. Arizona State (13-4) at California. Next: at No. 10 Stanford, Sunday.

19. DePaul (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Saturday.

20. Oklahoma (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

21. N.C. State (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

22. Kansas State (15-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.

23. South Florida (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Louisville, Sunday.

24. West Virginia (15-4) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Saturday.

25. Texas A&M (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.

