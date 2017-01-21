1. UConn (17-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.
2. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 West Virginia, Saturday.
3. Maryland (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.
4. Mississippi State (20-0) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Monday.
5. South Carolina (16-1) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.
6. Notre Dame (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Duke, Thursday.
7. Florida State (18-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Virginia Tech, Sunday.
8. Washington (18-2) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.
9. Louisville (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 23 South Florida, Sunday.
10. Stanford (16-3) beat Arizona 73-46. Next: vs. No. 18 Arizona State, Sunday.
11. Oregon State (17-2) beat Utah 70-44. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.
12. Texas (13-4) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.
13. UCLA (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.
14. Miami (14-4) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.
15. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.
16. Ohio State (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
17. Virginia Tech (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Florida State, Sunday.
18. Arizona State (13-4) at California. Next: at No. 10 Stanford, Sunday.
19. DePaul (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Saturday.
20. Oklahoma (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.
21. N.C. State (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
22. Kansas State (15-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.
23. South Florida (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Louisville, Sunday.
24. West Virginia (15-4) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Saturday.
25. Texas A&M (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments