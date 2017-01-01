Sunday

1. UConn (13-0) beat UCF 84-48. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

2. Notre Dame (12-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Monday.

3. Baylor (12-1) vs. Kansas. Next: at No. 12 West Virginia, Wednesday.

4. Maryland (12-1) at Minnesota. Next: at Nebraska, Wednesday.

5. Mississippi State (14-0) vs. LSU. Next: at Arkansas, Thursday.

6. South Carolina (10-1) vs. Alabama. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

7. Florida State (13-1) did not play. at North Carolina, Thursday.

8. Louisville (13-2) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Thursday.

9. Washington (14-1) at No. 22 Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

10. UCLA (10-2) vs. No. 20 Colorado. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

11. Miami (11-2) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Thursday.

12. West Virginia (13-0) at Kansas State. Next: vs. No. 3 Baylor, Wednesday.

13. Stanford (11-2) at Arizona. Next: vs. Oregon, Friday.

14. Ohio State (12-4) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

15. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

16. Texas (8-4) beat Iowa State 75-68. Next: at Kansas, Wednesday.

17. Kentucky (9-4) at Tennessee. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

18. Arizona State (9-3) vs. Calfornia. Next: at Utah, Friday.

19. Virginia Tech (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Monday.

20. Colorado (10-2) at No. 10 UCLA. Next: vs. Arizona, Friday.

21. California (13-0) at Arizona State. Next: vs. No. 22 Oregon State, Friday.

22. Oregon State (12-1) vs. No. 9 Washington. Next: at No. 21 California, Friday.

23. South Florida (11-1) did not play. Next: at Tulane, Wednesday.

24. Oklahoma (10-3) vs. TCU. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

25. Syracuse (9-5) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

