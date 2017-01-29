1:48 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 8:00 pm 01/29/2017 08:00pm
Share
Sunday, Jan. 29
EAST

DePaul 64, Providence 55

Delaware 73, Towson 67

Drexel 74, Northeastern 51

Duquesne 73, George Washington 63

Elon 64, Hofstra 53

Fairfield 66, Niagara 63

Louisville 63, Pittsburgh 48

Northwestern 55, Rutgers 37

Penn 89, Stevens Institute of Technology 43

Penn St. 82, Illinois 66

Saint Joseph’s 70, St. Bonaventure 53

Seton Hall 65, Butler 63

South Florida 55, Temple 51

St. John’s 64, Xavier 55

SOUTH

Clemson 62, Georgia Tech 61

Detroit 55, N. Kentucky 53

Duke 71, Wake Forest 43

Florida 93, Vanderbilt 73

High Point 87, Presbyterian 60

James Madison 79, William & Mary 64

LSU 53, Arkansas 46

Maryland 100, Iowa 81

Miami 58, Boston College 51

Mississippi 69, Georgia 62

Mississippi St. 71, Texas A&M 61

North Carolina 83, NC State 70

Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72

UNC-Wilmington 67, Coll. of Charleston 61

MIDWEST

Bradley 56, Evansville 52

Creighton 80, Marquette 77

Indiana 78, Wisconsin 54

Missouri St. 49, Indiana St. 46

Notre Dame 82, Virginia 74

Ohio St. 95, Nebraska 75

S. Illinois 63, Illinois St. 56

Wichita St. 83, Loyola of Chicago 64

Wright St. 84, Oakland 66

SOUTHWEST

Texas 69, West Virginia 54

FAR WEST

New Mexico 87, Northern New Mexico 47

Oregon St. 67, Oregon 60

Southern Cal 65, Arizona St. 50

UCLA 69, Arizona 49

Washington St. 84, California 79

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball