Women’s College Basketball Scores

DePaul 64, Providence 55
Delaware 73, Towson 67
Drexel 74, Northeastern 51
Duquesne 73, George Washington 63
Elon 64, Hofstra 53
Fairfield 66, Niagara 63
Louisville 63, Pittsburgh 48
Northwestern 55, Rutgers 37
Penn 89, Stevens Institute of Technology 43
Penn St. 82, Illinois 66
Saint Joseph’s 70, St. Bonaventure 53
Seton Hall 65, Butler 63
South Florida 55, Temple 51
St. John’s 64, Xavier 55
Clemson 62, Georgia Tech 61
Detroit 55, N. Kentucky 53
Duke 71, Wake Forest 43
Florida 93, Vanderbilt 73
High Point 87, Presbyterian 60
James Madison 79, William & Mary 64
LSU 53, Arkansas 46
Maryland 100, Iowa 81
Miami 58, Boston College 51
Mississippi 69, Georgia 62
Mississippi St. 71, Texas A&M 61
North Carolina 83, NC State 70
Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72
UNC-Wilmington 67, Coll. of Charleston 61
Bradley 56, Evansville 52
Creighton 80, Marquette 77
Indiana 78, Wisconsin 54
Missouri St. 49, Indiana St. 46
Notre Dame 82, Virginia 74
Ohio St. 95, Nebraska 75
S. Illinois 63, Illinois St. 56
Wichita St. 83, Loyola of Chicago 64
Wright St. 84, Oakland 66
Texas 69, West Virginia 54
New Mexico 87, Northern New Mexico 47
Oregon St. 67, Oregon 60
Southern Cal 65, Arizona St. 50
UCLA 69, Arizona 49
Washington St. 84, California 79
