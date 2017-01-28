3:29 am, January 29, 2017
NCAA Basketball

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:00 pm 01/28/2017 04:00pm
Saturday, Jan. 28
EAST

American U. 73, Colgate 62

Binghamton 58, Maine 52

Boston U. 64, Lehigh 50

CCSU 53, Bryant 52

Fairleigh Dickinson 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Georgetown 54, Villanova 49

La Salle 59, George Mason 57

Loyola (Md.) 75, Lafayette 47

NJIT 76, Lipscomb 68

Navy 73, Holy Cross 71

New Hampshire 60, UMBC 50

Rider 47, St. Peter’s 46

Robert Morris 50, Mount St. Mary’s 44

SC State 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Sacred Heart 66, LIU Brooklyn 48

St. Francis (Pa.) 67, Wagner 46

UConn 91, Houston 42

Vermont 53, Stony Brook 43

SOUTH

Campbell 73, Gardner-Webb 61

Charleston Southern 62, Longwood 47

Coastal Carolina 64, Texas State 48

ETSU 77, Wofford 69

Furman 65, Chattanooga 48

Howard 55, Savannah St. 49

Memphis 65, UCF 59

NC A&T 62, NC Central 38

Richmond 61, Davidson 52

Stetson 68, North Florida 44

Texas-Arlington 73, Appalachian St. 62

VCU 55, UMass 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 81, Rhode Island 51

Green Bay 65, Cleveland St. 51

IUPUI 62, Fort Wayne 48

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 60

Kansas 66, Texas Tech 60

Ohio 79, Miami (Ohio) 62

SIU-Edwardsville 75, E. Illinois 59

W. Illinois 86, South Dakota 78

___

