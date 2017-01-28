Women’s College Basketball Scores

CCSU 53, Bryant 52
Fairleigh Dickinson 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Georgetown 54, Villanova 49
La Salle 59, George Mason 57
NJIT 76, Lipscomb 68
New Hampshire 60, UMBC 50
Robert Morris 50, Mount St. Mary’s 44
UConn 91, Houston 42
Coastal Carolina 64, Texas State 48
Memphis 65, UCF 59
Stetson 68, North Florida 44
VCU 55, UMass 52
Green Bay 65, Cleveland St. 51
Kansas 66, Texas Tech 60
Ohio 79, Miami (Ohio) 62
