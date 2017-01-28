3:14 pm, January 28, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:00 pm 01/28/2017 03:00pm
Share
Saturday, Jan. 28
EAST

CCSU 53, Bryant 52

Fairleigh Dickinson 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Georgetown 54, Villanova 49

La Salle 59, George Mason 57

NJIT 76, Lipscomb 68

New Hampshire 60, UMBC 50

Robert Morris 50, Mount St. Mary’s 44

UConn 91, Houston 42

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 64, Texas State 48

Memphis 65, UCF 59

Stetson 68, North Florida 44

VCU 55, UMass 52

MIDWEST

Green Bay 65, Cleveland St. 51

Kansas 66, Texas Tech 60

Ohio 79, Miami (Ohio) 62

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball